CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest decline in 6 weeks amid U.S. bank jitters

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 25, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith

April 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday by the most in nearly six weeks as commodity prices fell and investors grew more worried about the health of the U.S. regional banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 236.87 points, or 1.2%, at 20,439.87, its biggest decline since March 15, preliminary data showed.

U.S. stocks also fell as the quarterly results of some companies raised concerns about a slowing U.S. economy and First Republic Bank disclosed it lost more than half its deposits during last month's banking crisis.

The Toronto market's financials sector, which accounts for 28% of the index's weighting, fell 1.7%. Energy lost 2% as oil settled 2.2% lower at $77.07 a barrel.

Utilities was the only major sector to end higher, gaining 0.3%.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Josie Kao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

