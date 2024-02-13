CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest decline in 17 months on hot US CPI data

By Fergal Smith

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Tuesday fell by the most in 17 months as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data put at risk the soft landing for the economy that investors had been betting on.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 482.33 points, or 2.3%, at 20,584.97, its lowest closing level since Dec. 15 and its biggest decline since September 2022.

"We've had a lot of publicity over the last six months about the possibility of a soft landing and a reduction in inflation and therefore a pullback in interest rates," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management. "I think that's looking to be further and further into the future."

Wall Street's main indexes also tumbled as the inflation reading pushed back market expectations of imminent interest rate cuts, driving U.S. Treasury yields higher.

"Some of the valuations that have been built into companies on the prospect of lower rates are adjusting," Sprung said.

The high-flying technology sector fell 4.6% as all 10 major sectors on the TSX lost ground. ShopifySHOP.TO shares were down 12.5% after the e-commerce company forecast first-quarter revenue growth that was below estimates.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 3.4% as the price of gold XAU= tumbled below $2,000 per ounce.

SSR MiningSSRM.TO shares plummeted 53.5% after the company announced the suspension of operations at its Copler mine.

Energy lost nearly 2% and heavily weighed financials ended 1.8% lower.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar and Lisa Shumaker)

