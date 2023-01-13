US Markets
JPM

CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised for weekly gains buoyed by gold miners, materials

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 13, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher on Friday, on track to mark its fifth straight session of gains, as gold miners and material stocks rallied.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 22.55 points, or 0.11%, at 20,233.75.

Across the border, U.S stocks took a hit as remarks from some major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N and Bank of AmericaBAC.N added to concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening has started taking a toll on economic growth. .N

"Canada is hanging in a little better because of the strength in the commodities. We're seeing a nice move higher in gold and some of the other commodities," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The benchmark index triggered a 'golden cross,' where the 50-day moving average surpasses the 200-day moving average. It is a technical indicator of a major trend change for the TSX, and indicative of a new bull market for Canadian stocks.

The commodity-heavy index is set to gain 2.2% on the week, with easing U.S. inflation and hopes of smaller rate hikes from the Fed bolstering the benchmark to a second week of gains.

Gold miners led gains .SPTTGD, up 1% as spot gold prices XAU= climbed to eight-month high levels. GOL/

The broader materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies gained 0.4%.

In company news, Cogeco Communications CCA.TO tanked 7.5% after trimming its annual revenue outlook on a lower than expected customer base in Ohio.

Miner Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO lost 5.1% after the company announced 2022 production results and provided 2023 guidance.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.