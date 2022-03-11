CANADA STOCKS-TSX pares weekly gain as tech and gold mining shares slide

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, pulling back from a one-month high, as the technology and materials sectors fell and a blockbuster domestic jobs gain supported expectations for another Bank of Canada interest rate hike next month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 119.87 points, or 0.6%, at 21,461.83, after posting on Thursday its highest closing level since Feb. 9.

The benchmark S&P 500 also fell.

For the week, the TSX was up 0.3%, its third straight weekly gain, helped by higher commodity prices after a wave of Western sanctions on Russia's oil imports.

A pullback in some commodity prices weighed on the market on Friday, said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Oil CLc1 settled 3.1% higher at $109.33 a barrel but copper HGc1 declined 1.3% and gold XAU= was down 0.6% at about $1,985 per ounce after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been progress in talks with Ukraine.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4%, while technology ended 2.4% lower as investors eyed a potential interest rate hike next week by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates last week for the first time in three years. Investors expect further tightening next month after data showed Canada's economy adding 336,600 jobs in February, more than double the 160,000 analysts had forecast.

