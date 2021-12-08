US Markets
NVEI

CANADA STOCKS-TSX pares this week's rally as investors mull seasonal support

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors took stock of strong gains since the start of the week amid optimism that a seasonal boost for the market could offset uncertainty caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant and rising inflation pressures.

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors took stock of strong gains since the start of the week amid optimism that a seasonal boost for the market could offset uncertainty caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant and rising inflation pressures.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 85.30 points, or 0.4%, at 21,077.35, after climbing 2.6% in the first two days of the week.

"It was pretty powerful in the two days prior, so I expected a pullback today," said Steve Palmer, chief investment officer at AlphaNorth Asset Management. "It's been my belief that it would be unusual to have a major correction in December. ... I expect a strong rally into year-end."

December has historically been a strong month for the stock market.

Concern about the fast-spreading Omicron variant helped cap gains on Wall Street, while the Bank of Canada said that the variant has created "renewed uncertainty" even as it warned that inflation was broadening.

"The surprise would have been if they (the BoC) went more hawkish, but they didn't," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "They're generally bullish on the economy and they're still trying to talk down inflation."

Leading losses for the Toronto market was the technology sector, down 2.2%, with Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO falling 40.4% following a new short call from Spruce Point Capital Management.

The industrials group ended 1% lower, while energy lost 0.5% despite higher oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 0.4% higher at $72.36 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was one of the few sectors to gain. It added 0.3%, while healthcare was up 1.4%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVEI

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular