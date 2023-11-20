News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens week on dull note as materials stocks drag

November 20, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index began the week on a dull note on Monday, dragged by materials stocks as shares of miner First Quantum Minerals dropped over further reduced ore processing at its mine in Panama, while a decline in gold prices weighed further.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 44.29 points, or 0.22%, at 20,131.48.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
