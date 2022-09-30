US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens unchanged on last day of September quarter

Contributor
Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened flat on Friday, the last day of a quarter that has been plagued with worries around economic growth and hawkish central bank policy actions.

By Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Friday, the last day of a quarter that has been plagued with worries around economic growth and hawkish central bank policy actions.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 0.44 points, or flat at 18,441.4.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular