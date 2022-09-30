CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens unchanged on last day of September quarter

By Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Friday, the last day of a quarter that has been plagued with worries around economic growth and hawkish central bank policy actions.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 0.44 points, or flat at 18,441.4.

