CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens subdued after strong US payrolls data

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 05, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at open on Friday as investors further scaled back rate-cut expectations following a robust U.S. payrolls report while gains in energy shares helped cap the losses.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.95 points, or 0.11%, at 20,848.4.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
