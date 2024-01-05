CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens subdued after strong US payrolls data

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at open on Friday as investors further scaled back rate-cut expectations following a robust U.S. payrolls report while gains in energy shares helped cap the losses.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.95 points, or 0.11%, at 20,848.4.

