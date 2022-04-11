CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens slightly higher ahead of cenbank meeting

April 11 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, as a rise in material stocks countered a fall in energy shares, ahead of a central bank meeting this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 10.53 points, or 0.05%, at 21,884.88.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

