CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens slightly higher ahead of cenbank meeting

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday, as a rise in material stocks countered a fall in energy shares, ahead of a central bank meeting this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 10.53 points, or 0.05%, at 21,884.88.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

