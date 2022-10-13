US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens sharply lower after hot U.S. inflation data

Johann M Cherian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday, dragged down by technology stocks after a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked worries that the Federal Reserve will continue on its aggressive rate-hiking spree.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 265.97 points, or 1.46%, at 17,940.31, extending losses for the sixth day.

Most Popular