CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens muted as energy gains offset by declines in financials

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened muted on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by declines in the financial sector, after Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported a fall in its first-quarter adjusted profit.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.28 points, or 0.02%, at 21,321.03.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.