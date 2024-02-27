News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens muted as energy gains offset by declines in financials

February 27, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened muted on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by declines in the financial sector, after Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported a fall in its first-quarter adjusted profit.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.28 points, or 0.02%, at 21,321.03.

