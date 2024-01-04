News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens muted after robust U.S. jobs data; energy shares shine

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 04, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened subdued on Thursday as data hinting at resilience in the U.S. labor market dampened investor optimism around early rate cuts, while strength in the energy sector cushioned against losses.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1.7 points, or 0.01%, at 20,816.88.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

