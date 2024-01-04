CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens muted after robust U.S. jobs data; energy shares shine

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened subdued on Thursday as data hinting at resilience in the U.S. labor market dampened investor optimism around early rate cuts, while strength in the energy sector cushioned against losses.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1.7 points, or 0.01%, at 20,816.88.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.