CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens muted after hot US PPI data dashes early rate cut hopes

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened subdued on Friday after a hotter-than-expected monthly producer inflation report from the United States dampened hopes of an early rate cut, while rising crude and copper prices limited declines.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 13.61 points, or 0.06%, at 21,236.3.

