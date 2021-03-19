CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower weighed by bank stocks, dismal retail sales data

March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, pressured by weakness in bank stocks and data showing domestic retail sales fell in January hurt by coronavirus-led restrictions.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.24 points, or 0.11%, at 18,815.23.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

