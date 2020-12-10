CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weakness in tech stocks

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, a day after hitting its highest since February, weighed down by weakness in the technology sector.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 83.77 points, or 0.48%, at 17,476.09.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

