CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weakness in energy stocks, U.S stimulus worries

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks, while concerns over delays to a new U.S. stimulus package further dented sentiment.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 70.94 points, or 0.4%, at 17,522.4.

