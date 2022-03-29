CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weakness in commodity-linked shares

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as energy and mining companies tracked a dip in commodity prices, although signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks limited losses.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 43.36 points, or 0.2%, at 21,934.47.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

