CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weaker crude; eyes best year since 2009

There will be no Canada market report on Monday, Jan. 3, due to New Year's Day holiday

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower in thin trading on Friday weighed by energy stocks, but was on track to mark its best year since 2009 supported by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and hopes of global economic recovery.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 37.78 points, or 0.18%, at 21,256.86.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

