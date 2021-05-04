CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weak trade data

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday after data showed a C$1.1 billion trade deficit in March, although gains in energy stocks limited losses.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 15.43 points, or 0.08%, at 19,197.73.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

