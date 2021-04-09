CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weak commodity prices; set for weekly gains

April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by weak metal and oil prices, but was set to record a fifth consecutive week of gain on optimism around a faster economic recovery.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 51.67 points, or 0.27%, at 19,177.2.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

