CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weak commodity prices

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as crude oil and gold prices extended their recent falls amid concerns of a slowdown in economic growth.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 184.53 points, or 0.95%, at 19,146.28.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

