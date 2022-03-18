US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on Ukraine jitters

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking global risk-off sentiment as the war in Ukraine rages on, but the benchmark index was on course to record its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 32.35 points, or 0.15%, at 21,738.87.

