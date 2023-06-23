CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on rate-hike worries; energy, miners weigh

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy index dropped at market open on Friday, with declines led by energy and mining stocks, while prospects of global monetray policy tightening weighed on sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 69.53 points, or 0.36%, at 19,511.37.

