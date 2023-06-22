News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on rate-hike worries; energy, miners weigh

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 22, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main index fell at the open on Thursday, dragged by energy and mining stocks on lower commodity prices, with interest rate hikes by major central banks dampening risk sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 67.44 points, or 0.34%, at 19,638.51.

