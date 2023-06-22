CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on rate-hike worries; energy, miners weigh

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main index fell at the open on Thursday, dragged by energy and mining stocks on lower commodity prices, with interest rate hikes by major central banks dampening risk sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 67.44 points, or 0.34%, at 19,638.51.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

