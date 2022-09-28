CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on rate-hike worries

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, extending declines for a seventh straight session as investors fretted about surging borrowing costs from aggressive policy tightening by central banks globally to curb inflation.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.79 points, or 0.16%, at 18,279.12.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.