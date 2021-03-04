CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on materials weakness, dismal labor productivity data

March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in materials stocks on concerns around rising Treasury yields, while data showed that the domestic labor productivity fell in the fourth quarter.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 50.68 points, or 0.28%, at 18,269.99.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.