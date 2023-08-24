News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on materials, energy drag

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 24, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday hurt by materials and energy stocks as commodity prices slipped, while the country's second-largest bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank, fell after missing quarterly profit estimates.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 18.64 points, or 0.09%, at 19,861.15.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

