CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on losses in industrial and financial stocks

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as industrial and financial stocks slipped and investors worried that aggressive policy tightening by central banks would stifle economic growth.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 85.84 points, or 0.41%, at 20,842.37.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

