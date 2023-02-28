US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on losses in financials

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 28, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by financials after big lenders reported declines in quarterly profits and stockpiled rainy-day funds due to economic uncertainty.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 97.89 points, or 0.48%, at 20,162.24.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

