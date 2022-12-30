CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on last trading day of 2022 as tech, energy drag

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, led by technology and energy stocks, on the final trading day of a rough year marred by geopolitical tensions and fears of recession.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.78 points, or 0.34%, at 19,419.11.

The index is down 8.4% for the year, on track for its first annual decline since 2018.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

