US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on last trading day of 2022 as tech, energy drag

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 30, 2022 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, led by technology and energy stocks, on the final trading day of a rough year marred by geopolitical tensions and fears of recession.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.78 points, or 0.34%, at 19,419.11.

The index is down 8.4% for the year, on track for its first annual decline since 2018.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.