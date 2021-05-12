CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on interest rate hike fears

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday on bets of earlier interest rate hikes and higher bond yields after data showed stronger-than-expected inflation in the United States.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 48.68 points, or 0.25%, at 19,225.36.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

