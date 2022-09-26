CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on growth worries

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday weighed down by commodities and financial stocks as investors feared that aggressive central bank policy tightening could trigger a potential global economic downturn.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 79.33 points, or 0.43%, at 18,401.65.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan)

