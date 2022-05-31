US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on growth worries

Susan Mathew Reuters
Canada's main stock index looked to break a seven-day winning streak on Tuesday, as prospects of aggressive monetary tightening by central banks stoked concerns of a global economic slowdown, although a rally in energy stocks limited the fall.

At 09:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 165.42 points, or 0.79%, at 20,753.98.

Data on Tuesday showed Canada's economic growth was not as robust as expected in the first quarter, dragged by lower export volumes.

