CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on growing U.S. rate hike worries

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday due to losses in material and healthcare stocks as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates dampened global sentiment.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 140.76 points, or 0.71 percent, at 19,732.53.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

