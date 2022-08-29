CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on growing U.S. rate hike worries

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday due to losses in material and healthcare stocks as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates dampened global sentiment.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 140.76 points, or 0.71 percent, at 19,732.53.

