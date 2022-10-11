US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on glum global outlook

Johann M Cherian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, tracking a fall in world markets as worries about a global recession unnerved investors returning from a long weekend, with commodity-linked energy and material stocks among big losers.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 258.14 points, or 1.39%, at 18,324.99.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

