CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on gloomy jobless data, vaccine rollout delays

Reuters
REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as a sharp jump in jobless claims in January raised fears of further economic pain, while delays in rollouts of coronavirus vaccines also weighed on sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 84.63 points, or 0.46%, at 18,290.15.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

