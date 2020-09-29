CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on fresh movement curbs; oil weighs
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as fresh lockdown measures imposed by the government on pubs and restaurants dampened recovery hopes while energy stocks fell on lower oil prices.
* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.47 points, or 0.22%, at 16,206.34.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
