CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on fresh movement curbs; oil weighs

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as fresh lockdown measures imposed by the government on pubs and restaurants dampened recovery hopes while energy stocks fell on lower oil prices.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.47 points, or 0.22%, at 16,206.34.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

