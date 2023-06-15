CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on Fed's 'hawkish pause', tech stocks decline

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the declines following the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on further policy tightening after it skipped an interest rate hike in June.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29 points, or 0.14%, at 19,986.09.

