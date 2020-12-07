CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on energy drag, U.S.-Sino tensions

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in energy stocks, while rising tensions between the United States and China sapped appetite for risky assets.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 38.4 points, or 0.22%, at 17,482.57.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

