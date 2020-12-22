CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on energy drag
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index lower at the open on Tuesday, as oil prices fell on concerns of a new, fast-spreading strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom hurting a recovery in fuel demand.
* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.28 points, or 0.08%, at 17,495.61.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut