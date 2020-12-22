CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on energy drag

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index lower at the open on Tuesday, as oil prices fell on concerns of a new, fast-spreading strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom hurting a recovery in fuel demand.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.28 points, or 0.08%, at 17,495.61.

