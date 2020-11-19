CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on energy drag

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slipped on concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of tighter coronavirus-related restrictions around the globe on fuel demand.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 67.18 points, or 0.4%, at 16,822.64.

