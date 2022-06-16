CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on energy declines, recession worries

Corrects paragraph 1 to say the Federal Reserve approved its largest, not the first, interest rate hike in nearly three decades

June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged by energy shares, on fears of a recession after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved its largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 320.47 points, or 1.63%, at 19,291.09.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.