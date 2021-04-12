US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on dip in gold prices

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower gold prices more than offset the boost from a jump in crude prices, while investors geared up for the quarterly corporate earnings season.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 34.4 points, or 0.18%, at 19,193.63.

* Canada's Bank of Montreal BMO.TO said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP.N to sell its EMEA asset management business for about C$1.1 billion ($870 million) in an all-cash transaction.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% with U.S. crude CLc1 prices rising 1.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.4%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,736.3 an ounce amid higher U.S. Treasury yields that dented the appeal of bullion. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.38-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.64 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO, rising 2.9%, and Vermilion Energy VET.TO, which gained 2.5%.

* Aphria Inc APHA.TO sank 12.4%, the most on the TSX, after the company reported a third-quarter loss due to a coronavirus-induced slump in demand and one-time costs related to its deal for alcoholic beverages maker SweetWater.

* The second-biggest decliner was Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, down 5.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, Supreme Cannabis Co Inc FIRE.TO and Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 93 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 32.20 million shares.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

