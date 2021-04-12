CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on dip in gold prices

April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed down by lower gold prices, while investors geared up for the start of the quarterly corporate earnings season.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.22 points, or 0.24%, at 19,182.81.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

