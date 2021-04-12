US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on dip in gold prices

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed down by lower gold prices, while investors geared up for the start of the quarterly corporate earnings season.

April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed down by lower gold prices, while investors geared up for the start of the quarterly corporate earnings season.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.22 points, or 0.24%, at 19,182.81.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular