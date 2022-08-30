US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on commodity weakness; Bank of Montreal drops

Canada's resource-heavy main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, hit by weakness in commodity prices, while dour earnings from Bank of Montreal pushed its shares down 2%.

At 09:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 63.79 points, or 0.32%, at 19,772.33.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

