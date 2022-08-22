CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on commodities weakness

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, tracking losses in commodity prices, amid fears over the pace of interest rate hikes by major central banks.

At 14:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1.1% at 19,894.

