CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower at start of New Year as financials, technology drag

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on the first trading day of the New Year, tracking a downbeat mood on Wall Street and on a drag from financial and technology shares.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 49.81 points, or 0.24%, at 20,908.63.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

