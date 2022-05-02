CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as weaker commodities weigh on energy, mining shares

May 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as a slide in commodity prices weighed on energy and mining shares, while investors focused on U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.44 points, or 0.17%, at 20,726.56.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

