CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as UK's Truss resigns as PM

Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index fell at the opening bell on Thursday amid market uncertainty caused by the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister of the UK, although strong performances by energy stocks limited losses.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 19.56 points, or 0.1%, at 18,654.84.

