CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Ukraine crisis escalates

March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slid on Friday, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis kept investors on the edge, although the benchmark index was on track for its second consecutive week in gains.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 42.34 points, or 0.2%, at 21,208.07.

